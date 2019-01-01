 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Rso - CBD - Elektra 1g Syringe

Rso - CBD - Elektra 1g Syringe

by Rebel Roots Farms

About this product

About this strain

Elektra

Elektra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

About this brand

Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.