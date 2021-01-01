 Loading…

Space Candy Blast Caps

by Rebel Roots Farms

Our Blast Caps are formulated and filled on-site using our award winning RSO as a base. The capsules make for easy dosing and portability. 10mg THC in each capsule with 10 capsules per package.

Rebel Roots Farms is more than just a farm or a lab. It’s a way of life. Family, good fun, and good Southern Oregon sun help our Roots run deep as we craft some of the finest cannabis products in the world. Making award winning RSO, Diamonds, Shatter, Blast Caps, Funny Honey and more! Partnering with farms from all over Southern Oregon, Rebel Roots Farms selects only the finest cannabis for processing. We are committed to producing pure and potent products. We also thrive on natural living and a culture that leaves the earth a better place than where we found it.

