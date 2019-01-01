About this product
The Crystal Clear - Black Cherry Soda .5g by Rebel Roots Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.