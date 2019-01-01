About this product
The Crystal Clear - Black Lime Reserve .5g by Rebel Roots Farms
About this strain
Black Lime Special Reserve
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.