 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. The Crystal Clear - Chernobyl

The Crystal Clear - Chernobyl

by Rebel Roots Farms

Write a review
Rebel Roots Farms Concentrates Cartridges The Crystal Clear - Chernobyl

About this product

The Crystal Clear - Chernobyl by Rebel Roots Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms Logo
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.