 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. The Crystal Clear Dabbable Syringe - Black Cherry Soda

The Crystal Clear Dabbable Syringe - Black Cherry Soda

by Rebel Roots Farms

Write a review
Rebel Roots Farms Concentrates Solvent The Crystal Clear Dabbable Syringe - Black Cherry Soda

About this product

The Crystal Clear Dabbable Syringe - Black Cherry Soda by Rebel Roots Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms Logo
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.