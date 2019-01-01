 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. The Crystal Clear - Stardawg

The Crystal Clear - Stardawg

by Rebel Roots Farms

The Crystal Clear - Stardawg by Rebel Roots Farms

About this strain

Stardawg

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.