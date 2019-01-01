 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. The Crystal Clear - Strawberry Sour D

The Crystal Clear - Strawberry Sour D

by Rebel Roots Farms

Write a review
Rebel Roots Farms Concentrates Cartridges The Crystal Clear - Strawberry Sour D

About this product

The Crystal Clear - Strawberry Sour D by Rebel Roots Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Strawberry Diesel

Sour Strawberry Diesel

Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms Logo
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.