About this product
The Crystal Clear - Strawberry Sour D by Rebel Roots Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Strawberry Diesel
Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.