The Crystal Clear - Tangie Cookies 1g Cartridge

by Rebel Roots Farms

Tangie Cookies

Tangie Cookies by Elev8 Seeds was a no-brainer cross of excellent genetics. Created by crossing GSC Thin Mint and Tangie, this dense, resin-clad bud expresses a loud orange peel aroma. The plant is rather vigorous, offering a generous yield over its 10-week flowering cycle. Tangie Cookies is an extremely potent strain that has been known to produce a terpene profile that can reach 3-5%. Enjoy the stimulating and uplifting effects of Tangie Cookies outdoors or among friends to get the most out of this fine, flavorful flower.   

Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.