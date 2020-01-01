 Loading…
Hybrid

J1 Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

About this product

About this strain

J1

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

About this brand

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.