Rebel Tangie Kandy, (Tangie X Kandy Kush) bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis, is a pungent and flavorful 1:1 ratio flower sure to please. Potency testing has revealed 7% on both THC and CBD. This strain lives up to its name with flavors of sugar-covered tangerine true to its lineage. Best suited for outdoors, this strain grows to a medium height with long axial limbs that fill in nicely with frosty sweet buds. After touching this beautiful plant, you will most definitely carry that aroma with you like a perfume or cologne. If left to run full season, it will express purple and yellow as it gets colder. This girl is not a heavy feeder, and she does not like the moisture. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.
Rebel Tangie Kandy, bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Tangie and Kandy Kush. This strain has a balanced 1:1 cannabinoid profile that reaches about 7% in both THC and CBD. Best suited for outdoor gardens and dry climates, Rebel Tangie Kandy expresses itself in purple and yellow hues as the season gets colder. Sweet and fruity in smell, this strain is known to develop sweet-scented buds that fill the nose with sugary citrus and sharp pine. Its effects tend to be light and motivational, lending a functional high conducive to creativity and productivity.