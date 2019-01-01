 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rebel Tangie Kandy

by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Rebel Tangie Kandy, (Tangie X Kandy Kush) bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis, is a pungent and flavorful 1:1 ratio flower sure to please. Potency testing has revealed 7% on both THC and CBD. This strain lives up to its name with flavors of sugar-covered tangerine true to its lineage. Best suited for outdoors, this strain grows to a medium height with long axial limbs that fill in nicely with frosty sweet buds. After touching this beautiful plant, you will most definitely carry that aroma with you like a perfume or cologne. If left to run full season, it will express purple and yellow as it gets colder. This girl is not a heavy feeder, and she does not like the moisture. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.

Rebel Tangie Kandy, bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Tangie and Kandy Kush. This strain has a balanced 1:1 cannabinoid profile that reaches about 7% in both THC and CBD. Best suited for outdoor gardens and dry climates, Rebel Tangie Kandy expresses itself in purple and yellow hues as the season gets colder. Sweet and fruity in smell, this strain is known to develop sweet-scented buds that fill the nose with sugary citrus and sharp pine. Its effects tend to be light and motivational, lending a functional high conducive to creativity and productivity.

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.