  Thunderbird Rose

Thunderbird Rose

by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Thunderbird Rose
About this product

Thunderbird Rose is a sativa bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis. This strain produces large lime green buds that express engorged trichome-covered calyxes and crimson pistils. The aroma is floral with notes of deep green forest, rose, fuel, and blueberry. Thunderbird Rose is an uplifting and euphoric cross that arouses creativity and enhances mood.

Thunderbird Rose is a sativa strain bred by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Eugene, Oregon. This strain produces large lime green buds that express engorged trichome-covered calyxes and crimson pistils. Thunderbird Rose is a generous producer that has a healthy resistance to mold and pests. The aroma is floral with notes of deep green forest, fuel, and blueberry. Thunderbird Rose is an uplifting and euphoric cross that arouses creativity and enhances mood. 

About this brand

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.