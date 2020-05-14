About this product

Naturally flavored with mocha, our 10:1 oil tincture is packed with functional ingredients to help provide daily support for your Endocannabinoid System. The ReCreate Everyday tincture takes our industry-leading full spectrum CBD and combines it with a low dose of THC to harness the compounded benefits of all cannabinoids working together as nature intended. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 500mg Total/16.7mg Per Serving THC: 50mg Total/1.7mg Per Serving Attributes: All of our ingredients are natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and are ethically sourced. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract