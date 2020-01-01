About this product

Naturally flavored with Matcha Mint, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help you maintain a focused mind. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms, along with a B-Vitamin complex to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness routine. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 30mg Total/10mg Per Serving THC: 7.5mg Total/2.5mg Per Serving Attributes: Natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Lion’s Mane Complete Vitamin B Complex Cordyceps Matcha