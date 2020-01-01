About this product

Ring in the holiday season with our limited-edition Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Toffee Bark, packed full of functional ingredients to help you find your inner chill. Our Chocolate Bark takes our high-terpene full spectrum cannabis extract, and combines it with Ashwagandha and other functional ingredients to help provide the very-much-needed chill this season. The perfect gift for everyone. Yourself included. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: Total 60mg/Per Serving: 10 mg THC: Total 18mg/Per Serving: 3 mg Attributes: All ingredients are ethically sourced and Gluten-Free Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Ashwagandha GABA 5-HTP