 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Holiday Chill Chocolate Bark - 6 pack - 78mg

Holiday Chill Chocolate Bark - 6 pack - 78mg

by ReCreate

Write a review
ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Holiday Chill Chocolate Bark - 6 pack - 78mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ring in the holiday season with our limited-edition Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Toffee Bark, packed full of functional ingredients to help you find your inner chill. Our Chocolate Bark takes our high-terpene full spectrum cannabis extract, and combines it with Ashwagandha and other functional ingredients to help provide the very-much-needed chill this season. The perfect gift for everyone. Yourself included. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: Total 60mg/Per Serving: 10 mg THC: Total 18mg/Per Serving: 3 mg Attributes: All ingredients are ethically sourced and Gluten-Free Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Ashwagandha GABA 5-HTP

About this brand

ReCreate Logo
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review