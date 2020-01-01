 Loading…

Immunity Chocolate 3 Pack - 54mg

by ReCreate

Naturally flavored with Mandarin Honey, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help support your immune system. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with functional ingredients like Echinacea, Manuka Honey, Amla Berry, and beneficial mushrooms including Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Maitake and Shiitake mushrooms to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness routine. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 45mg Total/Per Serving: 15mg THC: 9mg Total/ Per Serving: 3mg Attributes: Natural, Dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Echinacea Manuka Honey Elderberry Amla Berry Vitamin C 5 Mushroom Blend (Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake) Mandarin Oil

ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

