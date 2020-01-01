 Loading…

Immunity Extra Strength Chocolates - 3 Pack - 75mg

by ReCreate

ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Immunity Extra Strength Chocolates - 3 Pack - 75mg

Our Extra Strength Chocolates combine higher levels of CBD, CBG, and THC with functional botanicals to help support your immune system. Naturally flavored with Mandarin Honey, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate combines our industry-leading full spectrum extract with Echinacea, Manuka Honey, Elderberry, Amla Berry, Vitamin C, and a 5 Mushroom Blend to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness routine. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 45mg Total/Per Serving: 15 mg THC: 30mg Total/Per Serving: 10 mg Product Attributes: Natural, Dairy-Free, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Ethically sourced, No added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Echinacea Manuka Honey Elderberry Amla Berry Vitamin C 5 Mushroom Blend (Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake) Mandarin Oil

ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

