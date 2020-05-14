About this product

Naturally flavored with mocha, our 5:1 oil tincture is packed with functional ingredients to help support your immune system. ReCreate tinctures takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract and combines it with functional ingredients like Echinacea and Vitamin C, to create an infused oil that can easily become part of your daily wellness practice. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 250mg Total/Per Serving: 16.7mg THC: 50mg Total/Per Serving: 3.3mg Product Attributes: Natural, Vegan, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Ethically Sourced. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Vitamin C Echinacea