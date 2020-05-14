 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Immunity Tincture 15ml - 300mg

Immunity Tincture 15ml - 300mg

by ReCreate

Write a review
ReCreate Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Immunity Tincture 15ml - 300mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Naturally flavored with mocha, our 5:1 oil tincture is packed with functional ingredients to help support your immune system. ReCreate tinctures takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract and combines it with functional ingredients like Echinacea and Vitamin C, to create an infused oil that can easily become part of your daily wellness practice. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 250mg Total/Per Serving: 16.7mg THC: 50mg Total/Per Serving: 3.3mg Product Attributes: Natural, Vegan, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Ethically Sourced. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Vitamin C Echinacea

About this brand

ReCreate Logo
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review