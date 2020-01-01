 Loading…

Holiday Cheer Chocolate Bark - 6 pack - 60mg

by ReCreate

ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Holiday Cheer Chocolate Bark - 6 pack - 60mg
ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Holiday Cheer Chocolate Bark - 6 pack - 60mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Ring in the holiday season with our limited-edition White Chocolate Peppermint Bark, packed full of functional ingredients to help get you in the festive spirit. Our Cheer Chocolate Bark takes our high-terpene full spectrum cannabis extract, and combines it with Lion’s Mane and other functional ingredients to help you celebrate this season with loved ones. The perfect gift for everyone. Yourself included. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: Total: 30mg/Per Serving: 5 mg THC: Total: 30mg/Per Serving: 5 mg Attributes: All of our ingredients are natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Lion’s Mane Alpha-GPC Peppermint Oil

ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

