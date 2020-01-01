About this product

Ring in the holiday season with our limited-edition White Chocolate Peppermint Bark, packed full of functional ingredients to help get you in the festive spirit. Our Cheer Chocolate Bark takes our high-terpene full spectrum cannabis extract, and combines it with Lion’s Mane and other functional ingredients to help you celebrate this season with loved ones. The perfect gift for everyone. Yourself included. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: Total: 30mg/Per Serving: 5 mg THC: Total: 30mg/Per Serving: 5 mg Attributes: All of our ingredients are natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Lion’s Mane Alpha-GPC Peppermint Oil