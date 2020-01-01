 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Relax Chocolate 10 Pack - 150mg

Relax Chocolate 10 Pack - 150mg

by ReCreate

Write a review
ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Relax Chocolate 10 Pack - 150mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Naturally flavored with Golden Chai, our healthy and delicious milk chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help support a sense of calm and relaxation. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with Ashwagandha, GABA, and 5HTP to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness practice. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 120mg Total/12mg Per Serving THC: 30mg Total/3mg Per Serving Attributes: Natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Gaba Ashwagandha 5htp

About this brand

ReCreate Logo
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review