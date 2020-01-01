About this product

Naturally flavored with Golden Chai, our healthy and delicious milk chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help support a sense of calm and relaxation. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with Ashwagandha, GABA, and 5HTP to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness practice. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 36mg Total/12mg Per Serving THC: 9mg Total/3mg Per Serving Attributes: Natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Gaba Ashwagandha 5htp