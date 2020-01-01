 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Relax Extra Strength Chocolates - 3 Pack - 75mg

Relax Extra Strength Chocolates - 3 Pack - 75mg

by ReCreate

Write a review
ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Relax Extra Strength Chocolates - 3 Pack - 75mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Extra Strength Chocolates combine higher levels of CBD, CBN, and THC with functional botanicals to help provide that sweet, sweet relaxation. Naturally flavored with Golden Chai, our healthy and delicious milk chocolate combines our full spectrum cannabis extract with Ashwagandha, GABA, and 5HTP to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness practice. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 45mg Total/Per Serving: 15 mg THC 30mg Total/Per Serving: 10 mg Product Attributes: Natural, Vegan, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Ethically Sourced, No added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract GABA Ashwagandha 5-HTP

About this brand

ReCreate Logo
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review