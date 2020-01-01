1:1 Chocolate 100mg 10-pack
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$30.00
In-store only 28.9 miles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Extra Strength Chocolates combine higher levels of CBD, CBN, and THC with functional botanicals to help provide that sweet, sweet relaxation. Naturally flavored with Golden Chai, our healthy and delicious milk chocolate combines our full spectrum cannabis extract with Ashwagandha, GABA, and 5HTP to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness practice. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 45mg Total/Per Serving: 15 mg THC 30mg Total/Per Serving: 10 mg Product Attributes: Natural, Vegan, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Ethically Sourced, No added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract GABA Ashwagandha 5-HTP
