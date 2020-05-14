About this product

Naturally flavored with mocha, our 4:1 oil tincture is packed with functional ingredients to help support a sense of calm and relaxation. ReCreate tinctures takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract and combines it with Lemon Balm to create an infused oil that can easily become part of your daily wellness practice. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 400mg Total/13mg Per Serving THC: 100mg Total/3.3mg Per Serving Attributes: All of our ingredients are natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and are ethically sourced. Functional Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract Ashwagandha