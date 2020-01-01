About this product

Naturally flavored with Lemongrass, our healthy and delicious milk chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help the body recover from life’s daily aches and pains. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with Chaga mushrooms to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your daily wellness routine. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 120mg Total/12mg Per Serving THC: 40mg Total/4mg Per Serving Attributes: All of our ingredients are natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and are ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Chaga