Relief Tincture 30ml - 300mg

by ReCreate

Naturally flavored with mocha, our 2:1 oil tincture is packed with functional ingredients to help the body recover from life’s daily aches and pains. ReCreate tinctures takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract and combines it with Turmeric to create an infused oil that can easily become part of your daily wellness routine. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 200mg Total/6.7mg Per Serving THC: 100mg Total/3.3mg Per Serving Attributes: All of our ingredients are natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and are ethically sourced. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Turmeric Curcumin

ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

