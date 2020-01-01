1:1 Chocolate 100mg 10-pack
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$30.00
In-store only 28.9 miles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Naturally flavored with Chamomile, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help support healthy sleep cycles. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with Valerian Root, Magnesium, and Reishi mushrooms to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your nightly ritual. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 150mg Total/15mg Per Serving THC: 50mg Total/5mg Per Serving Attributes: Natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract Valerian Root Magnesium Reishi Mushroom
