Naturally flavored with Chamomile, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help support healthy sleep cycles. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with Valerian Root, Magnesium, and Reishi mushrooms to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your nightly ritual. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 45mg Total/15mg Per Serving THC: 15mg Total/5mg Per Serving Attributes: Natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract Valerian Root Magnesium Reishi Mushroom