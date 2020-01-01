 Loading…

Sleep Chocolate 3 Pack - 60mg

by ReCreate

ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Sleep Chocolate 3 Pack - 60mg

Naturally flavored with Chamomile, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate is packed with functional ingredients to help support healthy sleep cycles. ReCreate chocolate takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract, and combines it with Valerian Root, Magnesium, and Reishi mushrooms to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your nightly ritual. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 45mg Total/15mg Per Serving THC: 15mg Total/5mg Per Serving Attributes: Natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and ethically sourced with no added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract Valerian Root Magnesium Reishi Mushroom

ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

