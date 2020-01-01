 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Sleep Extra Strength Chocolate - 3 Pack - 45mg

Sleep Extra Strength Chocolate - 3 Pack - 45mg

by ReCreate

Write a review
ReCreate Edibles Chocolates Sleep Extra Strength Chocolate - 3 Pack - 45mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Extra Strength Chocolates combine higher levels of CBD, CBN, and THC with functional botanicals to help you catch those zzz’s.Naturally flavored with Chamomile, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate combines our full spectrum Cannabis extract with Valerian Root, Magnesium, and Reishi Mushrooms to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your nightly ritual. Product Attributes Natural, Vegan, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Ethically Sourced, No added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Magnesium Reishi Mushrooms Passion Flower Valerian Root Chamomile Oil

About this brand

ReCreate Logo
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review