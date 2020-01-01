About this product

Our Extra Strength Chocolates combine higher levels of CBD, CBN, and THC with functional botanicals to help you catch those zzz’s.Naturally flavored with Chamomile, our healthy and delicious dark chocolate combines our full spectrum Cannabis extract with Valerian Root, Magnesium, and Reishi Mushrooms to create a guilt-free indulgence that can easily become part of your nightly ritual. Product Attributes Natural, Vegan, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Ethically Sourced, No added sugar. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Magnesium Reishi Mushrooms Passion Flower Valerian Root Chamomile Oil