About this product

Naturally flavored with mocha, our 1:4 oil tincture is packed with functional ingredients to help support healthy sleep cycles. ReCreate tinctures takes our industry-leading full spectrum extract and combines it with Valerian Root to create an infused oil that can easily become part of your nightly ritual. Cannabinoid Profile: CBD: 12.5mg Total/0.8mg Per Serving THC: 50mg Total/3.3mg Per Serving Attributes: All of our ingredients are natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and are ethically sourced. Functional Ingredients: Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract Valerian Root