 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Amber

Amber

by Red Dirt Labs

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Red Dirt Labs Cannabis Flower Amber

$30.00MSRP

About this product

55.7% THC / 1.6% CBD. Red Dirt Labs' terp-heavy concentrates are second-to-none, and especially suited for those who enjoy low-temp dabs or don't want as intense an experience. They strive to preserve the entourage effect and provide an experience as close to the plant as possible.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

lordbarney

These folks are passionate in their pursuit to produce the finest medical grade products available.

About this brand

Red Dirt Labs Logo
At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055