Calm Cartridge .5g

by Red Dirt Labs

4:1 CBD:THC 10-15% THC | 50-60% CBD High CBD ratio product promoting calmness for everyday relief of anxiety, aches and pains, without an overwhelming psychoactive element. The lower THC content allows the user to medicate throughout the day with limited impairment while still providing a chill/calming effect paired with CBD which could help with inflammation, stress, epilepsy, anxiety, fibromyalgia, aches and pains. Hybrid.

At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055