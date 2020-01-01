About this product
Goodnight 60-80% THC with 5-7% CBN and 5% CBD Indica strain with added CBD to help relieve aches and CBN to promote healthy sleep. Could provide relief for insomnia, stress, anxiety, chronic pain and ADHD.
At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055