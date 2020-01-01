About this product
Happy THC 70-80% Sativa formulated product with fruity and citrusy notes. Provides users a strong buzz with stimulating, energizing and stress relieving effects.
Red Dirt Labs
At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055