1:1 CBD:THC 30-40% THC | 30-40% CBD Sativa strain with THC and CBD in equal ratios to provide a balanced effect perfect for daytime enjoyment. Obtain a desired high to kick start any day while equalizing tranquility and anxiety levels.
At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055