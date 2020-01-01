 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Rise n' Shine Cartridge .5g

Rise n' Shine Cartridge .5g

by Red Dirt Labs

Write a review
Red Dirt Labs Concentrates Cartridges Rise n' Shine Cartridge .5g

About this product

1:1 CBD:THC 30-40% THC | 30-40% CBD Sativa strain with THC and CBD in equal ratios to provide a balanced effect perfect for daytime enjoyment. Obtain a desired high to kick start any day while equalizing tranquility and anxiety levels.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Red Dirt Labs Logo
At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055