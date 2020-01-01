 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Relax Cartridge

Relax Cartridge

by Red Dirt Labs

Write a review
Red Dirt Labs Concentrates Cartridges Relax Cartridge

$48.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

1:4 CBD:THC 50-60 % THC | 10-15 % CBD Indica strain with added CBD to help ease pain and relax after a long hard day. Aides with treatment of migraines, nausea, pain relief, and stress management.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Red Dirt Labs Logo
At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055