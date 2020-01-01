About this product
1:4 CBD:THC 50-60 % THC | 10-15 % CBD Indica strain with added CBD to help ease pain and relax after a long hard day. Aides with treatment of migraines, nausea, pain relief, and stress management.
Red Dirt Labs
At Red Dirt Labs we use locally grown cannabis and a C02 extraction process to producing a high quality oil that can be used as a base for almost any medical marijuana product, providing Oklahoman's with safe and legal choices in how they medicate. Stay connected with our latest updates on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/RedDirtLabs/ sales@RedDirtLabs.com (405) 608-8055