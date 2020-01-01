About this product

Lemon Haze is a cross between Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk. Being a sativa dominant hybrid, it has a 30:70 indica/sativa ratio. The strain has a 17% THC and 0.38% CBD content. The buds are yellow and green in color with amber hairs seeping through the trichomes which give it its unique yellow tint. As for the aroma, it is recognized for having the smell of a freshly cut lemon. The taste is more or less the same but with citrus undertones. Moreover, Lemon Haze leaves a sweet aftertaste which lingers in the mouth for quite some time. Considering its heritage, it comes as no surprise that Lemon Haze is a hard hitting strain. It is not to be taken lightly and is not recommended for the faint of heart. You will feel extremely euphoric and happy which is why it is often recommended when you have had a rough day. However, the strain is also known for its uplifting effects. But it will leave you a bit mellow and relaxed, a few more hits and you may even start experiencing symptoms of couch-lock. As for Lemon Haze's medicinal properties, it is quite effective at treating depression, stress and chronic pains and aches.