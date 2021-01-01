Hybrid
Lilac Cookies
About this strain
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
A limited release strain by the team at Ethos Genetics, Lilac Cookies is a cross of (Lilac Diesel x Forum Cut Cookies) and (Mandarin Cookies x LIlac Diesel Bx3). This strain is noted for being easy to grow, and it produces chunky nugs that put out a rich purple hue. Consumers can expect sweet lemon and rich floral notes in addition to sour and gas undertones.
