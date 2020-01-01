 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
White Chocolate

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

White Chocolate by Sin City Seeds is a sweet, sativa-dominant hybrid. This strain is a cross between Chocolope and White Moonshine. It offers a wide range of flavors, from melon rind and cherry to pronounced notes of herbs and spices. White Chocolate jumpstarts creativity whiling contributing a warm, stimulating buzz to the body. This plant’s manageable growth and exotic aromas make it a treat to cultivate and a pleasure to consume.  

