This meticulously designed contraption should be the 9th wonder of the world with its beautiful curves reminiscent of your cardiovascular system and really, it’s just as sophisticated because it features a matrix perc for optimal filtration. Features: Concentrate recycler Quartz banger Matrix perc Construction mouthpiece detail Clear polished joints For concentrates (mostly), trade the banger for a bowl to enjoy flower (we suggest the Red Eye Tek 14mm Metallic Terminator Finish pull-out)