Purple Sour Diesel

by Red Frog Cannabis

Purple Sour Diesel is a fast-acting, heavy-hitting hybrid. A cross between a sativa, Sour Diesel, and an indica, Purple Kush, Purple Sour Diesel embodies the full force of both strains. Great for nighttime smoking, this strain has a quick onset and a distinctly medicated feel. Featuring heavy head effects and a slight body high, Purple Sour Diesel will energize your mind while leaving you physically relaxed. This strain features a sour, fruity aroma similar to sour grapes.

Tier 3 Producer/Processor