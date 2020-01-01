 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. White Gorilla Pre-Rolls 1g 2 pack
Hybrid

White Gorilla Pre-Rolls 1g 2 pack

by Red Frog Cannabis

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Gorilla

White Gorilla
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.      

About this brand

Red Frog Cannabis Logo
Tier 3 Producer/Processor