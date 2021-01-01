Afgoo Cartridge 1g
About this product
Afgoo Cartridge 1g by Red Sky
About this brand
Red Sky
About this strain
Afgoo
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
