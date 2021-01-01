 Loading…

Indica

Afgoo Cartridge 1g

by Red Sky

About this product

Afgoo Cartridge 1g by Red Sky

About this brand

About this strain

Afgoo

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

