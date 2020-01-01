 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Triple Crown OG Pre-Roll 1g

Triple Crown OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Redbarn Gardens

Write a review
Redbarn Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Triple Crown OG Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Crown OG

Crown OG

Crown OG is an indica strain that stays true to its OG roots with a sweet pine aroma and potent euphoric effects. While Crown OG may take a toll on your memory and cognitive sharpness, its crushing THC content is perfect for patients suffering severe pain or insomnia. This strain took 1st place in the 2015 High Times Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Indica Concentrate,” earning the victorious stripes its name sets forth.

About this brand

Redbarn Gardens Logo