Blue Mendo is a rare evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through crossing the classic Mendo Breath with the infamous Blue Dream. If you’re looking for an amazing fruity flavor – you’ve found it! Mendo Blue Dream has everything you could want and more, with tastes of sharp citrus, fresh berries, and spicy grapes dancing across your tongue with each smooth toke. The aroma is just as delectable with a berry earthy overtone accented by a touch of skunk and spicy grape. Mendo Blue Dream buds have gorgeous small and tight round dusty green nugs with long thin clear hairs, bright purple undertones, and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes. The Mendo Blue Dream is just as amazing as its flavor and appearance, packing peaceful effects that hit both mind and body with heavy potency. You’ll feel a lifted onset that fills you with a relaxing and happy cerebral effect, easing away any mental aches or pains. This state soon spreads throughout your entire body, leaving you physically stoned and unable to move as you fall deeper and deeper into sedation. Thanks to these effects and its high THC level, Mendo Blue Dream is often chosen to treat insomnia, chronic pain, cramps, and nausea.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.