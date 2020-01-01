 Loading…
Clementine

by RedBird

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

About this brand

RedBird Logo
RedBird is a medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility located in Stilwell, Oklahoma, providing consistent high quality flower strains, industry leading cannabis oils and edibles. RedBird's focus is on end-patient's quality of care through education and accessibility for all.