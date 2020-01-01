 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Orange Cheddar Pre-Roll 1g

Orange Cheddar Pre-Roll 1g

by RedBud Roots

RedBud Roots Cannabis Pre-rolls Orange Cheddar Pre-Roll 1g

Orange Cheddar is an indica-dominant hybrid derived from the mix of California Orange x Big Buddha Cheese. The pungent fruit and hash aroma is a mix of subtle cheese tones with candied citrus, orange, and melon flavor. The sensory experience is psychedelic and intensely euphoric. An ideal social lubricant, California Orange Cheese will get you talking.

