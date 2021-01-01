Orange Harambe
by Redbud PharmaceuticalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.
About this brand
Redbud Pharmaceuticals
About this strain
Orange Harambe
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.