Hybrid

Orange Harambe

by Redbud Pharmaceuticals

Redbud Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Flower Orange Harambe

About this product

Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.

About this brand

About this strain

Orange Harambe

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

