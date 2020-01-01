 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - Natural Flavor

by Redeem Therapeutics

About this product

This solution is the best value in terms of CBD per dollar. With a whopping 1500 mg of hemp-based CBD, Maximum Strength is the boss of this tincture family. If you are in need of immense relief or plan on taking large doses of CBD (upwards of 50mg / day) then this is the Redeem product for you.

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Redeem Therapeutics Logo
Responsible CBD brand. Hemp extract oils, topicals, natural wellness products safely and consistently crafted under cGMP manufacturing guidelines. Products for Pets too.