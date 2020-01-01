 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 250mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - Mint Flavor

250mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - Mint Flavor

by Redeem Therapeutics

Write a review
Redeem Therapeutics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 250mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - Mint Flavor
Redeem Therapeutics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 250mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - Mint Flavor

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Want to try Redeem CBD without breaking the bank? This oil has it all and at a beginner's price. It contains 250mg of hemp-based CBD alongside all the other compounds the hemp plant has to offer. An excellent choice for those wanting to see for themselves what the CBD oil buzz is about.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Redeem Therapeutics Logo
Responsible CBD brand. Hemp extract oils, topicals, natural wellness products safely and consistently crafted under cGMP manufacturing guidelines. Products for Pets too.