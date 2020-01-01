About this product

Product Details -1500mg of CBD per bottle (that's a whole lot more than the other guys) -100 doses per container -100% THC Free -Organic Essential oils for deep penetration -Menthol, capsicum, and arnica for instant joint and muscle relief -Non-greasy formula -Non-GMO -Cruelty free How Our Customers Use Redeem Pain Cream -Before and after workouts -Rehabilitation from injury -Relief from chronic inflammation associated with arthritis -Soothing the everyday aches and pains -Topical CBD for Joint and Muscle Pain According to the Arthritis Foundation*, 55% of Arthritis sufferers using CBD for symptom relief use a topical CBD product daily. Many doctors recommend the use of a topical for joint and muscle pain before trying an ingested product. Topical use can be combined with a CBD tincture to maximize effectiveness.